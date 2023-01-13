Greater Noida Authority selling shops, offices, commercial property after CEO Ritu Maheshwari's order, how to apply

Ritu Maheshwari news: The Greater Noida Authority has launched a scheme for the selling of shops, offices and kiosks.

The Greater Noida Authority has provided a great opportunity for those wanting to buy commercial property. The Greater Noida Authority has launched a scheme for the selling of shops, offices and kiosks. Those willing to buy any of these properties, can download the brochure from January 13 and get them registered for the scheme.

In an official statement, the Greater Noida Authority said that on CEO Ritu Maheshwari's insistence, the scheme has been launched. This scheme includes 35 shops and offices.

These commercial properties are situated in Sector Gama One, Kadamba Estate Market, Ecotech 2's BM Market, Sector Delta One, Delta 2, Kasna Bus Depot, Sector Alpha 2, Sector Beta 2 etc. The areas of shops and offices range from 11.85 sq meters to 713.67 square metres.

17 kiosks will also be sold. They are located in Sector Ecotech 2, Ecotech 3, Sector Pie One, Sector Pie 2, Kasiya Estate, Sigma 2's C Block, Sigma 2's D Block, Sector 37's Block A, Sector Omicron 3 Block A.

These kiosks are between 7.92 square metres and 9.38 square metres. All these kiosks are fully made.

After allotment, these kiosks will be handed over to the owners within 30 days, reported Tricity News.

The information as to the commercial property can be found on Www.greaternoidaauthority.com. Those who want to but can log on to etender.sbi.

The last date for furnishing the registration, EMD and processing fees is February 6. Registration will also close on February 3. The last date for documents submitting will be February 10. Allotment will take place via e-auction.