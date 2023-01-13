Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Greater Noida Authority selling shops, offices, commercial property after CEO Ritu Maheshwari's order, how to apply

In an official statement, the Greater Noida Authority said that on CEO Ritu Maheshwari's insistence, the scheme has been launched.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Greater Noida Authority selling shops, offices, commercial property after CEO Ritu Maheshwari's order, how to apply
Ritu Maheshwari news: The Greater Noida Authority has launched a scheme for the selling of shops, offices and kiosks.

The Greater Noida Authority has provided a great opportunity for those wanting to buy commercial property. The Greater Noida Authority has launched a scheme for the selling of shops, offices and kiosks. Those willing to buy any of these properties, can download the brochure from January 13 and get them registered for the scheme.

In an official statement, the Greater Noida Authority said that on CEO Ritu Maheshwari's insistence, the scheme has been launched. This scheme includes 35 shops and offices.

These commercial properties are situated in Sector Gama One, Kadamba Estate Market, Ecotech 2's BM Market, Sector Delta One, Delta 2, Kasna Bus Depot, Sector Alpha 2, Sector Beta 2 etc. The areas of shops and offices range from 11.85 sq meters to 713.67 square metres.

17 kiosks will also be sold. They are located in Sector Ecotech 2, Ecotech 3, Sector Pie One, Sector Pie 2, Kasiya Estate, Sigma 2's C Block, Sigma 2's D Block, Sector 37's Block A, Sector Omicron 3 Block A.

These kiosks are between 7.92 square metres and 9.38 square metres. All these kiosks are fully made.

After allotment, these kiosks will be handed over to the owners within 30 days, reported Tricity News.

The information as to the commercial property can be found on Www.greaternoidaauthority.com. Those who want to but can log on to etender.sbi.

The last date for furnishing the registration, EMD and processing fees is February 6. Registration will also close on February 3. The last date for documents submitting will be February 10. Allotment will take place via e-auction.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.