Goldy Brar hit list: Not just Salman Khan, these celebs are on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Gangster Goldy Brar recently issued a death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, saying that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang will kill him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Gangster Goldy Brar, who is associated with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had appeared in a TV news interview where he once again threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. However, many other celebrities have also been on the radar of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

In a television interview, gangster Goldy Brar said that he has plans to kill Salman Khan and the actor has been on the hit list of the Bishnoi gang for a long time. He said that Khan will not apologise, and hence the gangster will kill him soon.

Earlier, Salman Khan’s security had been increased after repeated threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Khan’s father Salim Khan had also received threats from the gang, after which the police interrogated Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of the NIA.

Celebrities on Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar’s hit list

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was convicted of hunting a blackbuck in 1998, an endangered animal which is considered sacred to the Bishnoi community. Seeing this as an insult to his community, Lawrence Bishnoi vowed to have his revenge against Salman Khan.

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, backed by Goldy Brar. Goldy Brar later said that Moosewala was involved in the murder of his close aide Vicky Middukhera years ago.

Honey Singh

Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently received death threats from Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Honey Singh lodged a complaint in the Special Cell regarding the threats, allegedly in an effort to extort money from him.

Karan Johar

According to multiple news reports, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members called Karan Johar with a death threat, in an effort to extort Rs 5 crore from him. However, the film director had reportedly filed a complaint against the gangster.

