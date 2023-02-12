Ghaziabad: Residents can pet maximum two dogs in one flat, know why

Ghaziabad pet dog rules | Photo: PTI

In the last few months, various cases of dogs biting people and chasing vehicles were being reported. As an initiative to prevent the occurrence of any such incidents in the future, the Ghaziabad Municipal Council, after a board meeting have come up with certain regulations. Dog lovers can now only pet two dogs in one flat. On keeping more than two dogs in one flat, owners will have to pay a fine.

The civic body announced that a licence for pet dogs will be issued from November 1, 2022. The civic body has issued a host of guidelines for pet owners. As per guidelines, pet owners will now have to get a licence for keeping a pet dog. It has also set a limit for keeping one pet in one family. The breed of dogs that have been banned as pets is Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds.

Ghaziabad Municipal Council has issued a notice to people who own more than two dogs. The notice states that people will have to pay a fine for keeping more than two dogs in one flat. Apart from this, the notice also reveals that those who want to pet a stray will not be charged for registration.

Read: Women spend 7.2 hours on unpaid domestic work, study reveals reason behind it

The Ghaziabad Municipal Council has issued guidelines regarding pet dogs. Vasectomy and registration of pet dogs have now become mandatory. So far 4,000 dogs have been registered. If any owner is found with an unregistered pet dog, they will be fined with Rs 5,000. In fact, the council has issued guidelines regarding walking dogs. These changes have been introduced after various cases of pets biting residents in Noida came to light.