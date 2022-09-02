FSSAI releases notification about infant food safety, prohibits manufacturing without BIS certificate | Photo: File

The most recent announcement of rules pertaining to infant food safety was published by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Only businesses who have earned BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification are now allowed to produce infant nutrition and food items .

Manufacturing and selling infant nourishment and food will not be permitted by non-BIS accredited businesses. The production and sale of infant food items are also now prohibited by new regulations for businesses and manufacturers without BIS-certified goods.

READ | Medical marvel! Researchers discover new technology to gain in-depth knowledge of tumors

The new regulation can be beneficial to large corporations like Nestle and Abott, two of the biggest producers of infant food and nutrition products. The Food Safety Standards Authority's 2011 regulations on prohibited goods will be changed by the government.

Baby food will only be sold under the proposed new rules following BIS certification.According to the notification, these regulations may be referred to as the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition of Actives and Prohibitions) First Amendment Act, 2022.

READ | Cowpea Milk: CSA scientists make soy milk substitute - know how to prepare at home

The new regulation will take effect on April 1st, 2023. The issued notification reads, “No person shall manufacture, store, store or display food for animal nutrition except where BIS standards are available, subject to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification mark.”