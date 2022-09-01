Cowpea Milk: CSA scientists make soy milk substitute - know how to prepare at home

A soy milk substitute has been found by researchers at Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA), according to report by Amarujala. Cowpea milk has been prepared by Dr. Seema Sonkar, an associate professor at the College of Community Science. The taste of this milk is preferable to soy milk. Similar to cow and buffalo milk, it has a mild sweetness. Its colour is light white. It can be made at home.

According to Dr. Seema, this milk has all the nutrients found in regular milk as well as some cowpea-specific qualities. This makes it more advantageous. Additionally, it is easily digested. She claimed that attempts are being made to make sweets using the leftover materials from the production of cowpea milk.

According to Dr. PK Upadhyay, dean of the College of Community Science, cowpea milk is not available in the nation right now. The technology will be submitted for patenting, and attempts will be made to manufacture the product.

How to make homemade cowpea milk

Dr. Seema recommended soaking 200 g of cowpea in water overnight. After cleaning them in the morning, take 500 ml of water apart from the cowpeas. Next, add water to the mixer and grind the cowpeas. The ground combination needs to be removed from the marquin, filtered with a cloth, and then the remaining cowpea needs to go through this procedure three to four more times.

The water that remains after being removed from the maraquin will be used as milk. In this manner, 200 g of cowpea are converted into 700 ml of milk. In addition, it can be used to produce tofu paneer and tea (paneer made from soybeans).

Benefits of cowpea milk

Having cowpea milk helps the digestive system function normally. The heart benefits from milk. This milk has a variety of nutrients, such as iron replenishment, cholesterol reducing, weight loss, best protein, and fibre.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)