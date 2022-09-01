Delhi liquor policy: Prices to go up; paucity of alcohol in pubs, bars, hotels likely

Delhi Liquor Policy news (File)

The old liquor policy made a comeback in Delhi on Thursday with government-run vends reopening in the national capital following the exit of private players. Though the government has planned to open 300 vends, around 240 will be operated on the first day. Many of popular liquor brands may be unavailable as only 130 Indian-made foreign liquor and 230 foreign liquor brands have been registered with the government so far.

Many of the imported brands haven't been registered which will impact hotels, pubs, and restaurants, an official said, adding the prices of the liquor are also expected to rise as discounts will not be permitted following the discontinuation of the new liquor policy.

Expecting a demand of 12 lakh bottles per day in September, they have stocked 40 lakh bottles. The demand and supply will stabilize after the government opens more vends.

The new policy was rescinded by the Delhi government after L-G VK Saxena ordered a CBI probe alleging that private players were favoured while granting liquor licenses in return for bribes. The agency has registered an FIR against 15 people, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Last month, CBI raided Sisodia's house, setting up a bitter battle between the Delhi government and the Centre.

The government is planning to set up 422 vends.

Meanwhile, liquor shops run by private vendors at Delhi Airport will close down from today.

Sisodia has claimed the Centre was targetting AAP leader as Arvind Kejriwal is challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level.

Last week CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker. The leader later said they had found nothing and that they gave him a virtual clean chit.