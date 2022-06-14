Your heart is very important: 10 facts you must know

(Image Source: Pixabay)

The human heart is not only associated with emotions and love but is the most important organ in the body around which other organs function. Heart pumps blood throughout your body, controls your heart rate and maintains blood pressure. All the parts of your heart work together to keep blood flowing and send nutrients to other organs.

When the heart stops beating, a person is declared medically dead, while if a brain stops functioning the person is still alive but goes in coma. Heart has always been romanticised by poets, authors and song playwriters. So, now that we know how important this organ is, we share with you some incredible facts about the heart that probability you do not know.

10 interesting facts about human heart

1. Heart beats over 100,000 times per day. It pumps about 1.5 gallons of blood every minute. Over the course of a day, that adds up to over 2,000 gallons.

2. There are 60,000 miles of blood vessels in your body. That is enough to go around the world twice.

3. The average heartbeat of a woman is about 8 beats a minute faster than a man's heartbeat.

4. An adult heart is about the size of 2 hands clasped together. A child's heart is about the size of a fist.

5. Other than the cornea, every cell in the human body gets blood from the heart.

6. The right side of your heart pumps blood into your lungs. The left side of your heart pumps blood back through your body.

7. A single session of sex is a great exercise for the heart, which by some estimates, burns up to 200 calories which measures up to a brisk 15-minute run.

8. In a lifetime the heart produces energy that is sufficient to drive a standard truck or a school bus to the moon and back.

9. The heart is located in the centre of the chest between the lungs and not on the left side as is widely believed.

10. The heart has an electrical system of its own like the electrical wiring in homes. This electrical system generates the signals that make the heartbeat.

