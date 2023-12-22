Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest at Republic Day 2024 celebrations

Earlier, there were reports that US President Joe Biden was invited to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024. He is the sixth French leader who will be the chief guest at the 2024 Republic Day parade. "Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you!" he tweeted on Friday.

In September this year, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said US President Joe Biden was invited to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. However, Biden reportedly declined the invitation. This year, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the 2023 Republic Day celebrations.

