Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeIndia

India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

With infrastructure comes investment, the minister said, adding that emphasis on investment will promote greater participation of both the public and private sectors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the focus of the government is on four Is -- infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusiveness -- to make India a developed nation by 2047.
She said India has the necessary wherewithal to meet the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides several investor-friendly reforms undertaken by the government, she said, India has a very vibrant young population and the emphasis on skilling them to suit the requirement of the economy would yield dividend.

With the aim to build India a developed country by 2047, she said "the emphasis has been on four different issues (Is). We are looking at infrastructure (first I) in a very big way. In the last 3 to 5 years, consistently, the public expenditure for infrastructure building has been ramped up significantly and it will reach Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24."

With infrastructure comes investment (second I), the minister said, adding that emphasis on investment will promote greater participation of both the public and private sectors.

So, she said, infrastructure is not just going to be physical such as bridges, roads, ports or airports, but also the creation of digital infrastructure is given importance.

"We are looking for both public investment and private investment and creating a necessary environment, the ecosystem as we often refer to for attracting private investment. And the global discussions which are going on blended finance is also something which we're looking at," she said at an event organised by CII here.

Pointing out that innovation is the third I, she said, "The government has opened up several areas inclusive of the space, nuclear energy, looking at getting out of fossil fuels. We have enough reasons to believe the youth today are giving us solutions, which are very good for the frontier technologies that we're talking about, as much as for the legacy issues which persist in India for which we need solutions."

On the fourth I, inclusiveness, she said, "as we aim to reach for the developed nation in 25 years by focussing on inclusiveness, making sure that every section of India, the common man, is benefitted by everything that we do (whether) investment or reforms are trying to take schemes to the people."

Talking about India's contribution to the G20 during its presidency, the finance minister said the grouping is working on contemporary issues like dealing with post-pandemic challenges and revival plan.

First agenda is how could multilateral development banks (MDBs) become nimble and address 21st-century challenges and their capacity to generate and bring in more resources including from market and private sector to address current challenges expeditiously, she said.

The other issues under India's presidency are debt and debt-related distress that many countries are facing, she said, adding countries are waiting for debt resolution even 3-4 years after submitting application.
In this regard, a speedier and comprehensive approach is required whether it comes under common framework or outside, she said.

Citing example of Sri Lanka's distress, she said it required a quick redressal although outside of framework because it's a middle-income country.

The third is looking at cryptocurrencies or crypto assets which are outside the central bank domain, she said, adding a collective solution or some kind of mechanism through which they can be regulated is required.

At the moment countries tried some ways. India did not rush into coming up with regulation but we are looking at it because it's so technology driven. We think it is possible only when all countries can take a common approach. Each one can legislate upon them the way they want later within their country. There has to be a common approach in it getting some regulatory framework in place," the minister said.
The fourth agenda is Digital Public Infrastructure, and India in this regard has proven scale and also continuously bringing in newer building blocks.

So, she said, India stack is not just growing vertically but also now spreading into health, education, climate management and so on.

These are the four agenda points for G20 and there are lot of receptivity among the G7 on these issues.

Another continuing agenda is Cities for Tomorrow, Sitharaman said, adding, Japan in 2019 presidency talked about resilient infrastructure for future cities and expect constructive cooperation from G 7 Japan presidency.

She said G20 is now awaiting Volume 2 of Expert Group on strengthening MDBs, which is going to give the roadmap without doing away with the emphasis on poverty alleviation and shared prosperity.
The first volume, which was submitted at the third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting last month, focuses on the broadening of vision, financial capacity and modalities of funding of the MDBs.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

WhatsApp’s latest feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

Muharram 2023: When is Ashura? All you need to know about the Islamic festival

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE