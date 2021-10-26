Five including Navy Commander arrested for leaking confidential information

The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) has arrested 5 people, including a Commander-rank Serving Officer of the Indian Navy who was currently posted in Mumbai for leaking secret information related to the submarine project in exchange for a bribe. Two of these people are retired officers of the Navy. Action has been taken on all of them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Anti-Corruption Law.

This case of leaking of confidential information related to the Kilo Glass Submarine Modernization Project for Retired Officers came to the notice of senior officers of the Indian Navy last month. After this, keeping in mind the national security, the Government of India intervened and five senior officers of the Navy were given the responsibility of investigating it. The team of these five people was headed by an officer of the rank of Vice Admiral.

The report of these officers was submitted to the CBI, after which the agency registered a case and made these five arrests. The CBI has raided a total of 19 places in this case so far, which includes many places including Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad. During these raids, many important documents and electronic evidence related to the case were found by the CBI, which were seized. At present, the CBI is investigating the matter.

CBI officials said that many other officers and former officers have been questioned in this case who were in constant touch with the arrested officers and retired officers. At the same time, a statement issued by the Navy read, "Investigation related to the alleged leak of information of administrative and commercial nature has come to the fore and the concerned agency of the government is investigating it. The agency will get full cooperation of the Navy in this investigation."