Fire in train at New Delhi railway station platform no. 8 doused, passengers evacuated, no casualties

A fire which broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi Railway station on Friday has now been doused.

The train was standing at platform 8 at the time of the incident.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far as all the passengers were evacuated timely.

Fire which had broken out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at New Delhi Railway Station, has now been doused.

A fire call was received by Delhi Fire Services at around 2 PM and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

A fire has broken out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform number. 8 of New Delhi Railway Station. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. All passengers have been evacuated safely.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said that the fire in a power car of a train at New Delhi railway station has been doused and no injuries have been reported in the incident.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुई घटना में आग पर काबू पा लिया गया था, ट्रेन के सभी यात्री सकुशल हैं।



ट्रेन को निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन पर भेजा गया, जहां प्रभावित डिब्बे को रिप्लेस किया गया, तथा उसके बाद ट्रेन यात्रियों को लेकर अपने गंतव्य की ओर रवाना हो गयी है। — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 6, 2019

Total 12 fire tenders were sent and the fire has been successfully doused.