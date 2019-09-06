Headlines

Fire in train at New Delhi railway station platform no. 8 doused, passengers evacuated, no casualties

The train was standing at platform 8 at the time of the incident.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 04:30 PM IST

A fire which broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi Railway station on Friday has now been doused. 

The train was standing at platform 8 at the time of the incident.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far as all the passengers were evacuated timely.  

A fire call was received by Delhi Fire Services at around 2 PM and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said that the fire in a power car of a train at New Delhi railway station has been doused and no injuries have been reported in the incident. 

Total 12 fire tenders were sent and the fire has been successfully doused.

