Farmers’ Day organized at ASPEE Agricultural Research & Development Foundation, Tansa Farm

The event focused on 'Vegetable farming, Management & Marketing' and was part of the ASPEE Foundation's efforts to introduce modern agricultural technologies to small farmers.

A Farmers' Day event was organized at ASPEE Agricultural Research and Development Foundation (ARDF) Tansa Farm for the current Kharif weather season on October 18, 2023. The event focused on "Vegetable farming, Management & Marketing" and was part of the ASPEE Foundation's efforts to introduce modern agricultural technologies to small farmers in the Tansa Farm vicinity.

Dr. Rajendra Savale, a Senior Research Assistant from the Regional Rice Research Station in Karjat, was present as the guest speaker. The program formally started with paying floral Tributes to Late LM Patel, Founder of ASPEE Foundation (ARDF) attended by dignitaries present on the occasion. Monali Patil, an Agricultural Assistant from ARDF, welcomed the guests and provided introductory remarks about the attendees. Dr. Swapnil Dekhane, a Senior Scientist and in-charge ARDF highlighted the activities carried out at the Foundation. Around 120 farmers from the adjoining villages participated in the event. Experts interacted with the farmers, addressing their individual questions and doubts.

Before the start of the session, ARDF staff arranged a field trip with farmers, showcasing different plots with various rice varieties under cultivation. The technical staff of the ASPEE Foundation explained the ongoing research projects on the farm to the farmers. The Chief Guest provided information about mango cultivation to the farmers. ASPEE Company staff also demonstrated the ASPEE-made Paddy Reaper by cutting the paddy crop for the farmers. Many farmers including Shri. Narendra Nashik Patil, a field near Ambadi, Zidake, Shri Narendra Patil, Village-Chambale and Vasant Patil Village-Chambale shared their experiences of using ASPEE reaper.

The guest speaker Dr. Rajendra Savale delivered a detailed informative presentation on various vegetables, including Tomato, Brinjal, Okra, Chilli, Cucumber, Bitter gourd, and Bottle gourd. During the presentation, he not only introduced these crops but also delved into production techniques that maximize returns while minimizing resource inputs. His talk was a valuable source of knowledge for the audience, shedding light on the intricacies of cultivating vegetable crops and the strategies to achieve higher yields in a resource-efficient manner. This presentation served as an essential educational resource for farmers seeking to enhance their expertise in vegetable farming. The farmers’ day program ended with a community lunch with farmers.