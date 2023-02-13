Search icon
DNA verified: Has NGT lifted ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in NCR? Here's the truth

The viral claim says that people can renew the registration of these banned vehicles by paying Rs 5,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

A message is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has lifted the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in NCR. The message further states that people can also renew the registration of these banned vehicles by paying Rs 5,000. 

However, no such order has been passed by the tribunal. For the versed, the NGT has banned such vehicles in Delhi-NCR, noting that emissions from diesel vehicles were carcinogenic.

Vinkesh Gulati, the Chairman of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, has confirmed that the ban is still in effect and there will be no renewal of the said vehicles. "NGT has not allowed >10yrs Diesel & >15 yrs Petrol to be renewed in NCR. The ban is still effective," he tweeted.

Last year, the NGT ordered the phasing out of these old vehicles from the NCR. Such vehicles are either scrapped or a no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued for their usage in some other select districts that do not fall under the NCR.

