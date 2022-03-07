Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: How many seats will BJP win? Check state-wise predictions

The month-long process of Assembly elections has finally come to an end as voting closed for all five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. The biggest opinion poll – Zee News Exit Poll 2022 clearly states details about seats and vote share of all contesting parties.

As per Zee News Exit Poll 2022, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is the favourite of voters in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. In Punjab, the BJP is running behind Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Here are the state-wise predictions of BJP’s performance across the five polling states –

Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll 2022

The total number of seats in Uttar Pradesh elections are 403. Based on the Exit Poll 2022, BJP may win 223-248 seats with 39 per cent vote share in the state.

Punjab Exit Poll 2022

The total number of seats in Punjab elections are 117. As per the results of Zee News Exit Poll 2022, BJP is expected to win 3-7 seats with six per cent vote share in the state.

Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022

The total number of seats in Uttarakhand elections are 70. As per the results of Zee News Exit Poll 2022, BJP is expected to win 26-30 seats with 35 per cent vote share in the state.

Goa Exit Poll 2022

The total number of seats in Goa elections are 70. As per the results of Zee News Exit Poll 2022, BJP is expected to win 26-30 seats in the state.

Manipur Exit Poll 2022

The total number of seats in Manipur elections are 60. As per the results of Zee News Exit Poll 2022, BJP is expected to win 32-38 seats in the state.