‘Ab teri baari hai…’: Ex-BJP leader Naveen Jindal gets threat email warning of Udaipur-like horror

Just a day after the gruesome murder of a tailor by two Muslim men in Udaipur shook the country to the core, former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal got a threat email, warning him of a fate similar to deceased Kanhaiya Lal Sahu.

Former BJP media-in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal got a threat email sent to him on Wednesday, the screenshots of which he shared on his official Twitter handle. This comes just a day after a man was beheaded in Udaipur, Rajasthan by two men, who have since been arrested.

In a letter to Delhi Police, Jindal said that he has received three emails replete with threats. The sender has threatened to slit his throat, he said. "They have threatened to kill me like Kanhaiya Lal was killed in Udaipur. They have attached a video of the killing of Kanhaiya Lal to scare me," Jindal tweeted.

He further attacked the screenshots of the threat emails that were sent to him, where miscreants threatened to slit his throat and rained abuses on him. In one email screenshot, the sender also labeled Jindal as a terrorist.

Earlier, the former BJP leader was threatened that he would be killed like Kamlesh Tiwari and that no power on earth could save him. He said that the accused have dared him to come out of the home alone.

Naveen Kumar Jindal was suspended by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), along with former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, for making objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad, which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and attracted international criticism.

After his suspension, Jindal had said that he and his family had been receiving threats daily. He had also alleged that a few persons had followed him a few days ago when he went to meet someone. He had informed the police about the same.

This threat letter comes just a day after a tailor was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur by two Muslim men. The tailor, who was murdered inside his own shop, had uploaded a Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma.

