Udaipur murder: BJP attacks Congress, asks ‘will Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visit beheaded tailor’s home?’

After the horrific killing of a tailor in Udaipur in broad daylight, many political leaders have raised a question about the Rajasthan government and authorities regarding the law and order situation in the state. Now, the Congress leadership has come under fire by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Launching an attack on the top leadership in the Congress party, BJP asked if Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting the residence of deceased Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, the tailor who was beheaded in Udaipur on Tuesday evening.

The BJP has also questioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the situation in Udaipur, seeking an answer from the Congress leadership in the state. The opposition asked if they would protest against ‘nikamma’ (useless) chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi took to social media and said, “Will Hathras vultures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visit the residence of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur?” This is in reference to when the two Congress leaders visited the village of the Hathras rape case victim in 2020.

The BJP leader further said, “Will they protest against Nikamma chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his massive failure? Will they demand his resignation for the brutal murder of a Hindu by two Muslims?”

BJP Lok Sabha Member P.C. Mohan tweeted: "Complete failure of law and order machinery in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot has lost the moral right to govern. He must resign. We request an NIA investigation into the horrific beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur as well as the threats issued to harm PM Modi."

Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was a 40-year-old man who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and was brutally murdered by two Muslim men in broad daylight in a busy marketplace. Reportedly, the assailants were angered by a social media post Sahu had uploaded, supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

