Udaipur beheading: How was Kanhaiyalal murdered? Attackers gave measurements before killing tailor

Udaipur murder: Kanhaiyalal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, was killed on Tuesday over a social media post in support of the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. He had been arrested by the local police over the post and was out on bail. Two men--Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad--have been arrested in connection with the murder. The Udaipur police yesterday announced an indefinite curfew in order to prevent communal violence. The Rajasthan administration has invoked Section 144 across the state for a month. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised strict action against the culprits.

How was Kanhaiya Lal killed? Why was the Udaipur tailor murdered?

Kanhaiya Lal had written some allegedly objectionable remarks over the Nupur Sharma row on social media. He was arrested and later released. The news agency PTI reported that after his release, he was getting threats over the phone. He had informed the police about them as well. The police had also arranged a meeting between him and the aggrieved parties and the matter appeared to be resolved. However, on Tuesday, he was murdered, allegedly by Akhtari and Mohammad.

According to reports, the two alleged assailants entered Kanhaiyalal's shop disguised as customers who wanted their clothes stitched. The unsuspecting tailor fell prey to their deception and started taking the measurements of Akhtari. The video of the crime shows Akhtari holding the cleaver as Kanhaiya Lal took his measurement. Mohammad, meanwhile, was recording the act on his camera. He then attacked the tailor and nearly beheaded him. He died on the spot.

The duo later posted several videos on social media connected with the crime. They said they committed the crime to avenge an insult to Islam. They also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also made indirect reference to Nupur Sharma, who had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Reports said Akhtari works at a local mosque and the other assailant runs a grocery shop.

The BJP, meanwhile, has blamed the Rajasthan government's "policy of appeasement" for the crime. CM Gehlot has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement on the crime.

"It will be more impactful if the prime minister speaks. I believe that the prime minister should address the country on this occasion and should make an appeal that we will not tolerate violence at any cost. What is the problem in saying so?" he said.

