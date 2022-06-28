Udaipur: 2 accused arrested after tailor killed for social media post

Locals protest after two men behead youth in Udaipur on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI0

A tailor in Udaipur was hacked to death on Tuesday by two persons allegedly for a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Now, both the men have been arrested from Rajsamand district in connection with the murder, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

उदयपुर में युवक की हत्या के दोनों आरोपियों को राजसमंद से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस केस में अनुसंधान केस ऑफिसर स्कीम के तहत किया जाएगा एवं त्वरित अनुसंधान सुनिश्चित कर अपराधियों को न्यायालय कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलवाई जाएगी। मैं पुन: सभी से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

According to police, the arrested accused, namely Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar, are both the residents of Surajpole, Udaipur.

Curfew in 7 police station areas

Moreover, a curfew has been declared till further orders in seven police station areas in the Udaipur district -- Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura and Savina.

The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him, PTI reported.

The assailants entered his shop in the city's Dhan Mandi area posing as customers. As the tailor took the measurements of one of them -- who later identified himself as Riaz - attacked him with a cleaver.

The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone. The two men fled from the scene and later uploaded the clip on social media.

READ | BJP MLA gets extortion call from Neeraj Bawana gang, files FIR

As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters. Taking to Twitter, CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to maintain peace and asked them not to share the videos.

"The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly," he told reporters in Jodhpur. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar also promised strict action.

(With inputs from PTI)