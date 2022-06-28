Tension in Udaipur after man hacked to death for social media post, internet shut

Photo: ANI

A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur (Rajasthan) on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City.

The murderers also posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post, supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, according to reports.



As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Udaipur district for the next 24 hours, ANI reported.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.



The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway. Local traders have shut their shops in protest against the brutal murder.

Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area



Shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident. pic.twitter.com/ZC113q0iJj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs in the state to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground, ADG (L&O), Rajasthan said.

"Two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP and 600 additional police force have been sent to Udaipur. The culprits will not be spared," he added.

CM Ashok Gehlot appeals for peace

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace.



"I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.



In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."

(With inputs from agencies)

