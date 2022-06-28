BJP MLA gets extortion call from Neeraj Bawana gang, files FIR

BJP MLA get extortion call | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA Sanjay Singh has filed a complaint against the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang for sending him an alleged extortion message on WhatsApp with a demand of Rs 5 lakh.

The sender shared an account number and identified himself as a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, as per the Sohna City Police Station.

BJP MLA's complaint said, "It was around 7:30 pm when I got a message on my WhatsApp in which the messenger said he is an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana and demanded extortion of Rs 5 lakh. On June 26 he again messaged me around 12.00 pm and shared a bank account number and asked me to deposit the same amount or he would kill me. After this I moved to police," it read.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The city is witnessing a spurt in extortion calls, with most of the callers using the names of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Neeraj Bawana, the three gangsters with a vast network of illicit activities across north India.

Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are also alleged to be involved in the gunning down of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

On June 15, a manager of a jewellery showroom moved to police alleging that he received a threat call from Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. On June 7, on the complaint of a director of a school, police nabbed a former student of his, who had made an extortion call to him.

Reportedly, there has been a spike in the number of people going for bullet-proof glass in their car after Moosewala's murder. A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused for threatening the BJP MLA.

