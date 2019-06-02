Everything is fine: Nitish Kumar on JD(U)-BJP alliance after Bihar cabinet expansion

After 8 JD(U) leaders were inducted as ministers in Bihar government as part of its expansion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said vacancies from JDU quota in the cabinet were empty so JDU leaders were inducted.

Speaking on BJP-JD(U) alliance in the state, chief minister Nitish Kumar said there is no issue with BJP, everything is fine.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi speaking on one ministerial birth being offered to his party in NDA government said, "the proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JDU, therefore, we have decided that in future also JDU will never be a part of the NDA-led union cabinet, this is our final decision."

Amid reports that all was not well between the JD(U) and BJP, the newly inducted JDU leader after taking oath as minister Shyam Rajak Sunday said the NDA alliance is intact. People are just spreading rumours.

Newly sworn-in minister Neeraj Kumar had also echoed what Rajak said and mentioned that JDU will never leave NDA.

The JDU on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet. So, it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," Kumar had said.

The JDU chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said: "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and are not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JDU won 16 seats in Bihar, while the BJP bagged 17. Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the last Central government.

The BJP, however, is sharing power in Bihar with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.