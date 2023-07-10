Evacuation around Yamuna, potholes fill with stones: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s steps to combat Delhi flood alert

Headlines

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Eye health: 7 effective ways to improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best drinks to help lose belly fat fast

7 greatest fielders in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Speeding car in Hyderabad loses control, rams into three on morning walk

'I am the boss: Sharad Pawar hits out at Ajit Pawar, Rahul Gandhi extends full supports to veteran leader

DNA | The countdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Homeindia

india

Evacuation around Yamuna, potholes fill with stones: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s steps to combat Delhi flood alert

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal talked about the measures being taken by the AAP government in the midst of the flood warning in the national capital.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After holding a meeting over the torrential rains and the rising Yamuna water levels, Kejriwal addressed a press conference, stating that the government was closely monitoring the situation and was fully prepared to tackle it.

"The unprecedented rain caused problems to people and Delhi's system was not able to withstand it. Every year after rainfall, some vulnerable areas are waterlogged and the water is drained out in a couple of hours. But the 153 mm of rainfall was unprecedented and an event which happened in nearly 40 years," he said.

The Yamuna on Monday inched closer to the warning mark in Delhi as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid persistent rains in the upper catchment areas.

According to a flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday to 203.58 metres at 10 am on Monday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 10 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The chief minister said they were in touch with the Central Water Commission and asserted that weather predictions indicate that even though there will be more rains, they would not be quite heavy.

"Due to rains, there might have been some potholes that could have formed on roads. They will be filled with stones to avert any untoward incident. We have also ordered an inquiry into incidents of road cave-in. The area under New Delhi Municipal Council, which is a VVIP area, witnessed waterlogging. We have asked them (NDMC) to resolve the issues," he said.

READ | Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Can't see why Kohli or Rohit can't play...': Former India captain backs senior pros in India's T20 setup

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Shamita Shetty reacts to her mention in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

Period cramp? Try this effective drink for instant relief

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

In pics: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet as she poses in white bralette and black miniskirt in hotel room

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE