Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

A flood warning has been issued in Delhi in the midst of the heavy rainfall in the national capital, posing an immediate threat to nearby NCR cities.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

The water level in Yamuna is very close to the ‘dangerous’ mark, and is expected to cross the same by tomorrow as the heavy rains in Delhi NCR, as well as northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir set to continue.

The Yamuna inched closer to the warning mark in Delhi as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid persistent rains in the upper catchment areas. According to a flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday to 203.58 metres at 10 am on Monday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

The Delhi government already sprung into action on Sunday evening as the Yamuna water levels inched close to the danger mark, and issued a state-wide flood warning as well as evacuated the people living close to the shore area of the river.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, saying that the incessant rainfalls are expected to continue for at least three days, leading to more landslides and flash floods.

While a flood alert has been issued in Delhi, the state government has ensured that the situation is under control and they are taking measures to ensure no loss of life and property.

(With PTI inputs)

