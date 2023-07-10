Search icon
Monsoons wreak havoc in North India: Delhi, Gurugram face flood threat; 12 dead as rains lash Himachal, Uttarakhand

Heavy rains and rising water level is posing a serious threat of floods and other issues in several states in north India, especially Himachal Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 06:22 AM IST

As the monsoons in northern India brought on relief from the intense heatwave in the country, the excessive rainfall is now posing a threat of landslides and floods in several parts of the country such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh like Kullu, Mandi, and Manali are already seeing an increased level of landslides, with whole houses and roads washed away due to excessive rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir are also seeing excessive precipitation, with expectations of snowfall.

Further, places like Delhi and Haryana’s Faridabad and Gurugram are now facing a threat of flood because of the rising water levels of the Yamuna River in the midst of the record high rainfall received over the last two days in NCR cities.

In the northwestern Himalayan region, landslides blocked several roads, leaving people stranded. The rising water levels in the Beas River caused landslides and flash floods in various districts, leading to tragic loss of lives.

Earlier in the day, three persons of a family were killed while two others were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Sunday, the police said. Himachal has been the worst hit due to the recent rainfall burst, just as the state has become a tourist spot, which is usually around this time of the year.

Meanwhile, areas in and around Delhi such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Sohna have seen excessive traffic and waterlogging in the streets, with several parts of the roads breaking off and being washed away as the flood threat becomes more real.

According to media reports, as many as 12 people have died across north India due to the excessive rainfall and onslaught of monsoons, which has also affected the yield of vegetables and crops, leading to rising prices of tomatoes, ginger, chillies, and other essentials across the country.

(With ANI inputs)

Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
