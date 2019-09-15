Engineers' Day: PM Modi sends best wishes, says 'human progress incomplete without innovative zeal'

Politicians and eminent personalities in the nation today took to Twitter to send their best wishes on the occasion of Engineers' Day, observed in India on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the pioneer of engineering in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that human progress would be incomplete without the innovative zeal of the engineers, and sent his best wishes to all hardworking engineers.

"Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary," the Prime Minister wrote.

Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to pay her homages to engineer extraordinaire M Visvesvaraya and sent her best wishes to all engineers.

"Homage to famous engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient M Visvesvaraya. His birthday is celebrated as #EngineersDay . My best wishes to all engineers on this day," Banerjee tweeted in Bengali and in English.

Homage to famous engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient M Visvesvaraya. His birthday is celebrated as #EngineersDay . My best wishes to all engineers on this day — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 15, 2019

প্রথিতযশা ইঞ্জিনিয়ার ভারতরত্ন এম বিশ্বেসরাইয়ার জন্মবার্ষিকীতে জানাই শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য, আজকের দিনটি ইঞ্জিনিয়ার দিবস হিসেবে পালন করা হয়। সমস্ত ইঞ্জিনিয়ারকে আজকের এই বিশেষ দিনের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 15, 2019

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, too, sent his best wishes to the engineers and said that the contribution of Engineering community is immense in nation-building.

"Tributes to legendary engineer,Bharat Ratna, Sh #MVisvesvaraya on his birth anniversary n best wishes to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Contribution of Engineering community is immense in nation building as they help achv developmental goals through their hard work n innovations," Gehlot wrote.

Tributes to legendary engineer,Bharat Ratna, Sh #MVisvesvaraya on his birth anniversary n best wishes to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Contribution of Engineering community is immense in nation building as they help achv developmental goals through their hard work n innovations — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 15, 2019

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan saluted the hard-working engineers whose cutting edge research and nation-building has contributed immensely to nation-building.

My solemn tributes to an exemplary engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir M. Viswesvaraya on his birth anniversary. I salute our hard working engineers whose cutting edge research and innovation has contributed immensely in nation-building.

My solemn tributes to an exemplary engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir M. Viswesvaraya on his birth anniversary. I salute our hard working engineers whose cutting edge research and innovation has contributed immensely in nation-building. #HappyEngineersDay #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/tlQHqANr8p — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 15, 2019

The Engineers' Day is celebrated in India on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (popularly known as Sir MV), the pioneer of engineering in India.

He was known across the 19th and 20th centuries for a number of infrastructural developmental projects during his stint as the Diwan of Mysore between 1912-1918, including coming with innovative techniques in channeling water resources and ideating and constructing dams all across India. He also fortified irrigation facilities in India, saving thousands from floods. The most notable among these is his work on the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysuru city suburbs and as the chief engineer of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad.