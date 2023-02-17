Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Elon Musk shuts down two out of three Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai

Last month, Twitter ordered at least a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of wider cost-cutting measures that saw layoffs of about 3,700 employees in early November.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Elon Musk shuts down two out of three Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai
File Photo

Bloomberg News, on Friday, reported that Twitter Inc has closed two of its three India offices. The report stated that the social media giant shut down offices in Mumbai and New Delhi but continue to operate its office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru which mostly houses engineers.

Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, fired more than 90% of just over 200 of its staff in India last year, Bloomberg reported.

READ | IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 cut-off soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check previous year cut-off scores

Last month, the company ordered at least a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of wider cost-cutting measures at Twitter that saw layoffs of about 3,700 employees in early November.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.