Elon Musk shuts down two out of three Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai

Bloomberg News, on Friday, reported that Twitter Inc has closed two of its three India offices. The report stated that the social media giant shut down offices in Mumbai and New Delhi but continue to operate its office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru which mostly houses engineers.

Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, fired more than 90% of just over 200 of its staff in India last year, Bloomberg reported.

Last month, the company ordered at least a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of wider cost-cutting measures at Twitter that saw layoffs of about 3,700 employees in early November.