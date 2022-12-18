Maharashtra: 8 men gang-rape 16-year-old girl for 12 hours in bungalow, on seashore

Eight men gang-rape 16-year-old girl | Photo: PTI

A 16 years old minor girl was allegedly raped by eight men in Palghar district of Maharashtra. All eight accused have been taken into custody, said police on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday and Saturday nights. The accused raped the girl at an unoccupied bungalow then took her to the seashore and sexually assaulted her again.

A spokesperson of Palghar district rural police said that a case of the gang-rape was filed against all eight accused at the satpati police station. They also said the minor girl was 16 years old and the accused took turns assaulting her.

“In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said that her ordeal began at 8 pm on December 16 that continued till 10 am the next day, during which the accused took her to an unoccupied bungalow in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes," he said.

Read: 'Show some courage': Arvind Kejriwal slams Narendra Modi govt over trade with China

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the eight accused in the early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.