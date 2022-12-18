Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: 8 men gang-rape 16-year-old girl for 12 hours in bungalow, on seashore

Eight men took turns raping a minor girl for over 12 hours in Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Maharashtra: 8 men gang-rape 16-year-old girl for 12 hours in bungalow, on seashore
Eight men gang-rape 16-year-old girl | Photo: PTI

A 16 years old minor girl was allegedly raped by eight men in Palghar district of Maharashtra. All eight accused have been taken into custody, said police on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday and Saturday nights. The accused raped the girl at an unoccupied bungalow then took her to the seashore and sexually assaulted her again. 

A spokesperson of Palghar district rural police said that a case of the gang-rape was filed against all eight accused at the satpati police station. They also said the minor girl was 16 years old and the accused took turns assaulting her. 

“In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said that her ordeal began at 8 pm on December 16 that continued till 10 am the next day, during which the accused took her to an unoccupied bungalow in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes," he said.

Read: 'Show some courage': Arvind Kejriwal slams Narendra Modi govt over trade with China

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the eight accused in the early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.