'Show some courage': Arvind Kejriwal slams Narendra Modi govt over trade with China

Arvind Kejriwal asked the government to show some courage and bring China back to its senses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

'Show some courage': Arvind Kejriwal slams Narendra Modi govt over trade with China
Kejriwal also said that the Centre government has no intention to bring the inflation under control. (File)

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP government at the Centre for continuing trade with China despite its unwarranted aggression at the Line of Actual Control. Addressing the National Council meeting, he said even though China is getting aggressive by the day, the Centre wants to project a perception of normalcy. He challenged the Narendra Modi government to show some "courage and respect".

He said in response to China, BJP says everything is alright. Instead of punishing China, they reward Beijing by allowing Chinese imports in India.

He asked the government to show some courage and bring China back to its senses.

"Don't you have any respect for our soldiers? Show some courage. China will come to its senses if India stops imports," Kejriwal added

He said India is ready to boycott Chinese products even if they are cheap.

"They say Chinese products are cheap. We do not want Chinese products even if they are cheap. We are ready to buy made-in-India products even if it costs us double," he added.

Kejriwal was referring to the Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district that was quelled by the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a statement in Parliament that the Indian soldiers fought bravely, throwing the intruders out of the Indian side of the LAC. He added that no Indian soldier was seriously injured in the clash.

The clash came two years after 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty while thwarting a Chinese attack in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The soldiers fought a brutal hand-to-hand battle that led to an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers as well.

Kejriwal also said that the Centre government has no intention to bring the inflation under control.

"People are fed up with rising inflation, unemployment under the BJP government at the Centre. The AAP government in Delhi has shown that inflation can be contained and jobs can be created. Delhi's inflation is the lowest in India at 4.7 per cent," he claimed.

With inputs from PTI

