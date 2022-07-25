Droupadi Murmu's four family members to take part in oath ceremony; Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

During the oath ceremony, construction activities for the Central Vista project will also be shut down.

Droupadi Murmu's four family members will take part in her swearing-in ceremony as the President of India. She will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, in the central auditorium. From her family, her younger brother, sister-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law have reached the national capital to attend the event.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, CJI Ramana, the Lok Sabha Speaker, several of the country's governors, and chief ministers of several states are likely to attend the event.

The chiefs of the country's armed forces, senior diplomats and members of Parliament will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Murmu's brother Tarinisen Tudu, his wife Sukri Tudu, Murmu's daughter Itishree and her husband, will take part in the event.

Her brother told Amar Ujala that they have brought Odisha's traditional sweet dish, Areesa Peetha for Murmu.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory. They have requested the masses to avoid traveling from Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Krishnan Menon Mark, Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk, and K Kamraj Marg.

From 9 am to 12 noon, several important roads like Sunehri Masjid road, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan road, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Raqabganj Road, Raysina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru road, will remain closed.

During the oath ceremony, construction activities for the Central Vista project will also be shut down.

Murmu, 64, will be the first tribal President of India. She will also be the first President of the country born after Independent. She will be the second woman President of the country after Pratibha Patil. After VV Giri, she will be the second president of Odisha.