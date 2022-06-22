Draupadi Murmu, NDA's presidential candidate, sweeps floor at Odisha temple before offering prayers

Photo: Screenshot from video tweeted by ANI

Draupadi Murmu, NDA's presidential candidate, swept the floor of a Shiva temple in her hometown in Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday ahead of her journey to New Delhi.

Hundreds of local residents saw the NDA presidential candidate with a broom in her hand and clad in an ivory-coloured handloom saree with a red border sweeping the temple floor in the early hours between 3 and 4 am.

WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Like other days she offered her prayers at the temple after a bath and whispered into the ears of Nandi, the bull 'vahana' of Lord Shiva, a common practice here. The temple was cordoned by CRPF commandos provided to her after the Centre accorded her Z Plus security cover.

The commandos took over the security of 64-year-old Murmu from the early hours of Wednesday, a senior officer told PTI.

When Murmu came out of the temple, she was surprised to find a large crowd despite the early morning hour. Two members of Iswariya Prajapati Brahmakumari organisation also greeted her.

After the temple rituals, she returned to her residence and met people and leaders of different political parties, including the ruling BJD in Odisha.

Later when Murmu left for the 285 km journey to Bhubaneswar by car, people of the town stood on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the woman vying for the topmost position in the country. Women and children offered her flowers, men and youths waved at her.

Many consider her candidature a major victory for the tribal population. Huge welcome gates were put up in the town.

Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. Born on June 20, 1958, she hails from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and comes from a tribal community. The 64-year-old started out as a teacher and then entered into Odisha politics.

She became MLA twice on a BJP ticket from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj (2000 and 2009). She started her political career as a councillor, later becoming the Vice-Chairperson of the Rairangpur National Advisory Council (NAC).

(With inputs from PTI)