‘Draupadi Murmu is BJP’s dummy presidential candidate’: Puducherry Congress’ tweet draws flak

File photo

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently announced noted politician and tribal leader Draupadi Murmu as their candidate for the upcoming presidential elections 2022, after which the official Twitter handle of Puducherry Congress made a controversial comment.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Puducherry Congress said that the ruling BJP wants Draupadi Murmu as a “dummy” presidential candidate, alleging that the Centre wants to “cheat the SC/ST community”, just as the presidential elections are around the corner.

This comment by the INC Puducherry drew a lot of criticism from the BJP, as the ruling party accused the opposition of insulting the tribal community and women. Blasting Congress’ tweet, BJP said that the opposition party was insulting the noted female tribal leader.

National BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on Twitter, “Congress has started insulting Tribal Community & Women. Official handle of Congress labels Draupadi Murmu Ji as “dummy”. 1st woman tribal leader from Odisha to serve as Jharkhand Gov,2 time MLA, someone who worked her way up being insulted!!”

Poonawalla also shared the link to the tweet posted by INC Puducherry, which has since been deleted. According to the screenshot of the tweet posted by the BJP leader, the Congress party had said, “BJP wants a dummy as President and at the same time they want to cheat SC/ST.”

Congress has started insulting Tribal community & Women



Official handle of Congress labels Draupadi Murmu ji as “dummy”



Link https://t.co/MUg7STl5GP



1st woman tribal leader from Odisha to serve as Jharkhand Gov,2 time MLA, someone who worked her way up being insulted!! pic.twitter.com/wMbDSrJe8f June 22, 2022

Soon after the Opposition announced former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as the candidate for the upcoming Presidential Elections 2022, the BJP announced Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate for the polls next month.

Murmu is a 2-time MLA from Odisha who has also served as a minister in the CM Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJP) state government. In the BJD-BJP coalition, Murmu served as Minister of State with independent charge for Commerce and Transport between 2000 and 2002, and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from 2002 to 2004. She won the Neelkanth award for best MLA from the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2007.

Murmu’s 2-decade political career began as a councilor. She went on to become the Vice-Chairperson of the Rairangpur National Advisory Council. She became a national executive member of BJP’s ST Morcha in 2013. In 2015, she became the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

READ | Who is Draupadi Murmu, BJP-led NDA’s choice for next President?