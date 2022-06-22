'Never thought I will...': How Draupadi Murmu came to know about becoming Presidential candidate

Draupadi Murmu for President: She is a two-term former MLA from Rairangpur (File)

Draupadi Murmu, NDA's Presidential candidate, said on Wednesday that she never thought of becoming the President of India. She said she was both delighted and surprised with the announcement. Lauding the BJP, she said that the party choosing a tribal candidate showed it walked the talk on its 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' motto.

"I am surprised as well as delighted. As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought of becoming the candidate for the top post," Murmu told reporters on Tuesday.

She said she came to know about her candidature from television news. She said she hopes to get support from all Odisha MPs and MLAs. She was asked about whether the BJD will support her. "I am optimistic of getting support from all members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and MPs. I am a daughter of the soil. I have the right to request all members to support me as an Odia," she added.

Murmu was born in Odisha's Rajrangpur. She began her political career in 1997 after being elected as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She belongs to the tribal community.

A two-term former MLA from Rairangpur, Murmu held on to her assembly seat in 2009 when the BJD snapped ties with the saffron camp weeks ahead of the state elections.

She was the Jharkhand governor from 2015 to 2021.

"I was not expecting this opportunity. I was not attending any political programme for more than six years after becoming the governor of the neighbouring Jharkhand. I hope all will support me," she added.

She will take on the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential elections that will take place on July 18.

With inputs from PTI