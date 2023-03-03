Search icon
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: DCW chief Swati Maliwal wins in Politics category

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has won the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Politics category for her spectacular achievements in the field.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal (File photo)

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: DNA India has honoured Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal with the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Politics category for her achievements and honourable feat in the field.

Swati Maliwal is an activist and the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, actively working towards the empowerment of women and uplifting those in marginalized communities through her initiatives and programmes.

Swati Maliwal used to work as an engineer in HCL but left her job at the age of 22 to work in the slums and villages of India, helping and educating those who are from marginalized communities.

Before joining and leading the DCW, Swati Maliwal worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances and was one of the core members of India Against Corruption movement, initiation by activist Anna Hazare and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Swati Maliwal is the youngest person in the history of the country to hold the role of commissioner for women and has led many successful initiatives and programmes which have helped victims of sexual violence and other injustices.

