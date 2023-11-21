DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:16 AM IST

After Australia defeated India in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing stage with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins went viral on social media. Several X users claimed that the Indian Prime Minister left Cummins alone just after handing him the trophy.

They also shared a video of the incident which purportedly shows PM Modi leaving the player alone. However, in our investigation, the claim turned out to be misleading. The viral video is a trimmed version of the incident. Check out the viral video here:

On further investigation, we found the unedited video of the incident. In the original video, PM Modi can be seen handing over the trophy to Cummins along with Australia Deputy PM Richard Marles. He also posed for photos, congratulated the Australian skipper and exchanged greetings. PM Modi even walked down to shake hands with other Aussie players who waited offstage for him.

Check out the unedited video here: 

Hence, the viral claim is misleading. In the WC 2023 final, Team India bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament. Australia easily chased the target and won by 6 wickets.

