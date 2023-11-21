DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Australia won by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final against India.

After Australia defeated India in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing stage with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins went viral on social media. Several X users claimed that the Indian Prime Minister left Cummins alone just after handing him the trophy.

They also shared a video of the incident which purportedly shows PM Modi leaving the player alone. However, in our investigation, the claim turned out to be misleading. The viral video is a trimmed version of the incident. Check out the viral video here:

How bigoted and arrogant Indians are that Modi slapped the face of the Australian team captain like a trophy and left without a face.CCCricketWorldCup2023Final #IrfanPathan #BCCI AskThePavilion pic.twitter.com/JQ3nBxHFRG — Sofiakhan (@SofiaKhan998) November 20, 2023

On further investigation, we found the unedited video of the incident. In the original video, PM Modi can be seen handing over the trophy to Cummins along with Australia Deputy PM Richard Marles. He also posed for photos, congratulated the Australian skipper and exchanged greetings. PM Modi even walked down to shake hands with other Aussie players who waited offstage for him.

Check out the unedited video here:

Some edited clips are circulating, suggesting PM Narendra Modi handed over the World Cup to Cummins and abruptly left, causing embarrassment.



However, the full video reveals PM @narendramodi properly presenting the Cup, posing for photos, congratulating, and exchanging… pic.twitter.com/oDUoVajd6l — Wyni Pang (@Wyni16) November 20, 2023

Hence, the viral claim is misleading. In the WC 2023 final, Team India bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament. Australia easily chased the target and won by 6 wickets.

