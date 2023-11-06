Headlines

DNA TV Show: Will odd-even rule help to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi government has implemented the odd-even rule in the city as air pollution remains at a 'severe' level even on the fourth day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

There are summer holidays, winter holidays, and Diwali holidays. Similarly, pollution holidays fall in Delhi in October-November. That means Pollution Vacation which has already started in Delhi. When children across the country are on Diwali Vacations, then Pollution Vacations of children have started in the schools of Delhi. It has been advised to work with 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices. Factories have been closed. Construction work has been stopped. Entry of buses and trucks from other states has been banned.
 
The Kejriwal government has also announced the implementation of its favourite Odd-Even Formula in the pollution season for a week from the next day of Diwali i.e  November 13. The responsibility of dealing with this has been placed on the shoulders of the people of Delhi which the people of Delhi will have to bear whether they agree or not.

Well, NCR people are very lucky in this matter like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad. these cities are very close to Delhi but the governments there are not that afraid of pollution. And neither do they scare the people as much as the Delhi government is afraid and scares the people of Delhi. even if the level of pollution is the same in Delhi and NCR cities.

Today the overall AQI of Delhi was 421. It was 420 in Greater Noida, 384 in Noida and 391 in Ghaziabad. It was 412 in Faridabad, 373 in Gurugram and 417 in Sonipat.

Now Delhi government has once again announced to implementation of the Odd-Even system. From 13 to 20 November, odd-numbered vehicles will run in Delhi on one day and even-numbered vehicles on the next day. The Delhi government implemented this system for the first time in the year 2016 to reduce pollution.

However, the Odd-Even rule does not have any significant impact on pollution this has been proven in many studies. Questions have also been raised about this Odd-even. Central Pollution Control Board i.e. CPCB had conducted a study. This study found that when the Odd-Even rule was implemented in Delhi from January 1 to January 15, 2016, pollution increased instead of decreasing compared to the previous 15 days.

IIT-Roorkee had also claimed on the basis of a study related to this that the Odd-Even rule imposed for 15 days in January 2016 had not made any significant difference in Delhi's pollution. India Spend's study also revealed that during the 15-day period of the Odd-Even rule, which was implemented for the second time in April 2016, air pollution increased by 23 per cent instead of decreasing.

These are the three biggest and main sources of pollution in Delhi. Which pollutes the air of Delhi throughout the year. But in the month of October-November, wind speed, direction, humidity and temperature in Delhi-NCR contribute to increasing air pollution. Due to this the pollution suddenly increases, which becomes not only difficult but impossible for the governments to control. 

But the problem is that despite knowing all this, instead of finding a permanent solution to pollution, efforts are made to reduce pollution only through Jugaad. Which do not have any special effect and every year they lose the fight against pollution.

