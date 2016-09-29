dna Morning Must Reads: US NSA on Uri attack, latest on SAARC summit and more

India
Top stories this morning.
US National Security Advisor Susan Rice called her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and condemned the Uri terrorist attack saying the White House expects Pakistan to take "effective action to combat and delegitimise" UN-designated terrorist groups. Read more
India pulled off a diplomatic coup against Pakistan by getting Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan to its side by forcing cancellation of the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) summit. The summit is scheduled to be held in Islamabad in the scenic Pakistani resort of Murre in November. Read details
"Hum purane zamaane ke jailor hain-hum nahin sudharenge" was what comedian Asrani, the famous jailor in Sholay used to often quip. BCCI is also patterned on Asrani's filmy character — or as the honourable Supreme Court judges recently asked BCCI counsel — why is BCCI not wanting to be reformed? Read full story
Even as animal lovers not only across India but also globally are protesting against the mass killing of dogs in Kerala including by politicians, Supreme court advocate Prashant Bhushan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to not only intervene in the matter but also ask the cops to arrest those involved in killing of strays. Read more
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy shot and killed his father then drove to an elementary school playground where he wounded two children and a teacher with a handgun before being tackled by a firefighter who held him for police, authorities said on Wednesday. Read more