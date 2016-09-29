dna Morning Must Reads: US NSA on Uri attack, latest on SAARC summit and more

Top stories this morning.

1. US NSA Rice calls Doval, condemns Uri attack; says expects Pak to take 'effective action to combat terror'

US National Security Advisor Susan Rice called her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and condemned the Uri terrorist attack saying the White House expects Pakistan to take "effective action to combat and delegitimise" UN-designated terrorist groups. Read more

2. Pakistan concedes, says SAARC summit can be postponed; rules out shifting venue

India pulled off a diplomatic coup against Pakistan by getting Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan to its side by forcing cancellation of the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) summit. The summit is scheduled to be held in Islamabad in the scenic Pakistani resort of Murre in November. Read details

3. BCCI - Determined not to be reformed, writes Kirti Azad

"Hum purane zamaane ke jailor hain-hum nahin sudharenge" was what comedian Asrani, the famous jailor in Sholay used to often quip. BCCI is also patterned on Asrani's filmy character — or as the honourable Supreme Court judges recently asked BCCI counsel — why is BCCI not wanting to be reformed? Read full story

4. Prashant Bhushan writes to Kerala CM Vijayan urging halt in culling of stray dogs

Even as animal lovers not only across India but also globally are protesting against the mass killing of dogs in Kerala including by politicians, Supreme court advocate Prashant Bhushan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to not only intervene in the matter but also ask the cops to arrest those involved in killing of strays. Read more

5. South Carolina shooting: 14-year-old boy killed father, before opening fire on elementary school

A 14-year-old South Carolina boy shot and killed his father then drove to an elementary school playground where he wounded two children and a teacher with a handgun before being tackled by a firefighter who held him for police, authorities said on Wednesday. Read more