DMRC liquor rules: How many alcohol bottles can you carry in Delhi Metro? Rules for Delhi, Haryana, Noida

The rules for Haryana, Noida and Delhi Metro are all different, but stand unique for the passengers of the Delhi Metro, creating discrepancies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Delhi Metro changes liquor rules inside trains (File photo)

In a surprise move by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Metro travellers will now be allowed to carry bottles of liquor aboard the metro trains, something which was strictly now allowed in the Delhi Metro since it has been established.

The DMRC announced that passengers of the Delhi Metro can now carry two sealed bottles of alcohol on the Delhi Metro trains, a rule which is contradicting the excise policy of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, connected to Delhi via metro.

This means that all Delhi Metro passengers must be ready for random police checks of their bags when they get off the train at stations in Noida and Gurugram. NCR stations are likely to have strict security checks since this rule has been implemented.

How many liquor bottles can you carry in Delhi Metro, Gurugram and Noida?

The DMRC has allowed passengers to carry two sealed bottles of liquor aboard the Delhi Metro. However, this rule is not allowed in Uttar Pradesh, which means that the passengers can land in trouble.

According to the UP excise policy, a person is only allowed to carry one bottle of liquor into the state, that too unsealed. Further, Noida’s Aqua Line in the metro does not allow any alcohol, which means that bottles from the Blue Line have a chance of getting confiscated.

While UP’s rules allow one unsealed bottle of alcohol, Haryana’s excise policy rules are even more strict and don’t allow bottles that haven’t been packed in Haryana and have the ‘For Haryana Only’ tag, apart from those bought duty-free.

Out of the total Delhi Metro states, twelve stations on the Blue Line and two stations from the Magenta Line are in Noida. Further, there are four stations of the Delhi Metro Yellow Line which are in Haryana’s Gurugram.

