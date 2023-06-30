Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently, except on the Airport Express Line

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
Delhi Metro: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Dune Part Two trailer: Paul Atreides aka Timothée Chalamet unites with Chani aka Zendaya, seeks revenge for family
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.