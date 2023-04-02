Search icon
Discounts on land purchase in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, other UP districts, up to 100% exemption in stamp duty; details

Separate exemption limits have been set for Bundelkhand-Purvanchal, Paschimanchal-Madhyachal and Noida-Ghaziabad zones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to offer stamp exemption to investors for setting up new units under the UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2022.

The districts where the provision will be applicable include Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Agra and several others, divided into three divisions. Separate exemption limits have been set for the divisions which include Bundelkhand-Purvanchal, Paschimanchal-Madhyachal and a separate one for Noida-Ghaziabad, the official government notification informed.

Purvanchal zone includes Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Basti, Ayodhya, and Devipatan revenue divisions. The  Bundelkhand region includes Chitrakoot Dham and Jhansi Mandal. 100 percent stamp duty exemption will be provided in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. Madhyanchal (Lucknow, Kanpur) and Pashchimanchal (Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bareilly and Meerut divisions) will get 75 percent stamp duty exemption. Stamp duty exemption has been kept at 50 percent for Noida-Ghaziabad.

“However, it has also been clarified that stamp duty exemption on the purchase of land for investment under the policy will be available only on the recommendation of the District Magistrate, or District Industries Deputy Commissioner," notification added.

"According to the latest notification, the DM/Deputy Commissioner (Industries) will have to confirm the transferred lease to allow exemptions under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2022,” it further said.

“Any one of the above two officers will also have to sign as a witness for this. The unit which has availed facility under any other policy shall not be considered eligible for exemption or waiver of stamp duty," it added.

“The implementation of the provisions will be done according to the procedural principles issued or existing by the Stamp and Registration Department. This policy will be considered effective in relation to implementation only from the mandate issued in 2022," the release further said. Investment projects in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand will be prioritised in exemptions in stamp duty.

“Of the total investment proposals received through GIS, 29 percent will be in Purvanchal and 13 percent each in Bundelkhand-Madhyanchal and 45 per cent in Paschimanchal,” the release informed.

(Inputs from ANI)

