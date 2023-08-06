Headlines

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

The rain activity in NCR is likely to halt on Monday and Tuesday while there is a possibility of very light rain during night on Wednesday, August 9.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi-NCR would experience light rain or thundershowers on Sunday following a yellow alert on Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, rain in the NCR is likely to stop, although there is a chance of very light rain on Wednesday, August 9.

The weather department forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. It said the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the 24-hour period till Saturday morning, the city witnessed 54 mm of rainfall. The humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 70 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 86 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(with inputs from PTI)

