Delhi: Teenager stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend's father, lover

Delhi: A teenager in Delhi's Shastri Park was stabbed to death on Thursday by his ex-girlfriend's brother and current lover, the police said. The brother Sahol and her love Yamin are both adults. They have been arrested. The 16-year-old victim had just been released from a juvenile facility.

The victim had been in a relationship with the boy but she had broken up after he was taken to the juvenile facility for a theft. The boy was enraged as the girl went into a relationship with Yamin. He threatened Yamin and the girl. Sahil also didn't like the victim.

The body of the boy was found near 2nd Pushta Road in the Khadar area. It had stab wounds on the chest, neck and head. His mobile phone was also missing. He was seen at 10 pm on Tuesday night. He had a meal and went out to meet his friends. He had spent four months in a government observation home in Noida.

The police found that he had been having an affair with the girl who lived on the ground floor of his building. Sahil used to fight with the boy as he was against this relationship.

"The police team laid a trap and managed to apprehend Sahil and Yamin near Jama Masjid and during interrogation, both broke down and admitted to have killed the teenager," the DCP said.

"On Tuesday, at about 9.46 pm, Yamin called the teenager and suggested that they go for a walk. Sahil was also present with Yamin. They walked down from the 2nd Pushta Road. Both Yamin and Sahil went down the road towards the Khadar. The teenager followed them unsuspectingly.

"In the dark, they pounced upon him. Sahil held him down, while Yamin attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Later, they disposed of the knife near Jafrabad. The weapon of offence is to be recovered. The girl is absconding and she needs to be examined in this case. Mobile phone of the teenager is to be recovered," the officer added.

With inputs from PTI