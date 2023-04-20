Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi: Teenager stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend's father, lover

Delhi: The victim had been in a relationship with the boy but she had broken up after he was taken to the juvenile facility for a theft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

Delhi: Teenager stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend's father, lover
Delhi: The police found that he had been having an affair with the girl who lived on the ground floor of his building. (Representational)

Delhi: A teenager in Delhi's Shastri Park was stabbed to death on Thursday by his ex-girlfriend's brother and current lover, the police said. The brother Sahol and her love Yamin are both adults. They have been arrested. The 16-year-old victim had just been released from a juvenile facility.

The victim had been in a relationship with the boy but she had broken up after he was taken to the juvenile facility for a theft. The boy was enraged as the girl went into a relationship with Yamin. He threatened Yamin and the girl. Sahil also didn't like the victim. 

The body of the boy was found near 2nd Pushta Road in the Khadar area. It had stab wounds on the chest, neck and head. His mobile phone was also missing. He was seen at 10 pm on Tuesday night. He had a meal and went out to meet his friends. He had spent four months in a government observation home in Noida. 

The police found that he had been having an affair with the girl who lived on the ground floor of his building. Sahil used to fight with the boy as he was against this relationship. 

"The police team laid a trap and managed to apprehend Sahil and Yamin near Jama Masjid and during interrogation, both broke down and admitted to have killed the teenager," the DCP said.

"On Tuesday, at about 9.46 pm, Yamin called the teenager and suggested that they go for a walk. Sahil was also present with Yamin. They walked down from the 2nd Pushta Road. Both Yamin and Sahil went down the road towards the Khadar. The teenager followed them unsuspectingly.

"In the dark, they pounced upon him. Sahil held him down, while Yamin attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Later, they disposed of the knife near Jafrabad. The weapon of offence is to be recovered. The girl is absconding and she needs to be examined in this case. Mobile phone of the teenager is to be recovered," the officer added.

With inputs from PTI

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature with sultry poses in red backless dress under shower, Disha Patani reacts
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.