Delhi starts two control rooms to manage COVID-19 drugs - Check helpline numbers

The national capital is grappling to deal with the rising Number of COVID-19 cases. Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) announced that a seven-day curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on Monday (April 19) to 5 am on April 26 to contain the spread of the virus.

The Delhi government has also set up two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of “COVID-19 management drugs” as the national capital faces a severe shortage of necessary drugs, oxygen and ventilator beds.

The government’s Drugs Control Department in an order said that the decision has been taken to to address reports of “acute shortage of COVID-19 management drugs due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi”.

“In view to counter this situation and to facilitate the general public at large, the Drugs Control Department. Govt of NCT of Delhi has set up two control rooms,” the order said.

“Every attempt is being made to make available COVID management drugs in all major hospitals and company distribution outlets for which companies have also provided their helpline numbers, who can be approached along with documentary details of the hospitalization of patient, hospital prescription, COVID positive report and Aadhar card,” it said.

Also read What is Remdesivir and is the drug really useful in treating COVID-19? All you need to know

The control room helpline numbers:

1. The Karkardooma Head office will serve as the control room for East, North-East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts of Delhi.Helpline number- 011-22393705

Also read Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for train passengers travelling from 6 states to Maharashtra

2. The Lawrence Road Zonal Office will serve as the second control room for North, South-West and West district of Delhi.Helpline number- 011-27100164

According to the Drugs Control Department, manufacturing companies can also be reached through their individual helpline numbers.