Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

India

India

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

The Delhi government, however, said that there will be a ban on outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies for one week.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

All government and private schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday following a decline in air pollution levels. However, the Delhi government said that there will be a ban on outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies for one week.

Earlier, the Centre revoked the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital following an improvement in air quality in the region.

