Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

All government and private schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday following a decline in air pollution levels. However, the Delhi government said that there will be a ban on outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies for one week.

Earlier, the Centre revoked the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital following an improvement in air quality in the region.

