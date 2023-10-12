Delhi’s air quality continues to remain 'moderate', check detailed AQI for Delhi-NCR

As per SAFAR data at 7:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 173, while at Delhi Airport T3, it stood at 193 all in ‘moderate' category.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category at 7:30 am on October 12 with an overall AQI of 166. The AQI at 7:30 am in IIT Delhi was 173, and at Delhi Airport T3 it was 193, both in the "moderate" category, according to SAFAR statistics. Gurugram reported an AQI of 162 in the 'moderate' category, compared to Noida's 145. Ayanagar, Dhirpur, and Lodhi Road all had AQI readings of 145, 156, and 176, respectively.

With an overall AQI in the moderate category, many areas in the national capital recorded 'poor' AQI. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 7:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 210, Wazirpur at 231, RK Puram at 205, Bawana at 261, Jahangirpuri at 232.

The air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good", 51 and 100 are “satisfactory", 101 and 200 are “moderate", 201 and 300 are “poor", 301 and 400 are “very poor", and 401 and 450 are “severe" and “severe+" when AQI exceeds 450.