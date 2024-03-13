Twitter
Delhi NCR weather update: Light rainfall in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check latest forecast here

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other neighbouring cities witness light rainfall on Wednesday (March 13).

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other neighbouring cities witness light rainfall on Wednesday (March 13). The India Meteorological Department had already warned about the light to moderate rainfall in the national capital. 

IMD also notified that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan). 

IMD on their official X handle wrote, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR."

Read:  Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha corridors approved, 8 new stations revealed

This untimely rainfall occurred due to a western disturbance. Light drizzling can also be witnessed on Thursday. 

