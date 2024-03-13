Delhi NCR weather update: Light rainfall in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check latest forecast here

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other neighbouring cities witness light rainfall on Wednesday (March 13). The India Meteorological Department had already warned about the light to moderate rainfall in the national capital.

IMD on their official X handle wrote, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR."

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, pic.twitter.com/iCLjEaLjGb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 13, 2024

This untimely rainfall occurred due to a western disturbance. Light drizzling can also be witnessed on Thursday.