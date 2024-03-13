Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha corridors approved, 8 new stations revealed

The two new corridors under Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro will be built at a cost of Rs 8399 crore.

Delhi Metro has been expanding in Delhi NCR since its inception in 2002. The Union Cabinet has approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. These two corridors are Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha. These two lines will comprise 20.762 km. The total project cost of the two corridors is estimated at Rs 8,399 crore. Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 kilometres as part of its Phase-IV expansion.

Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block metro corridor

The Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines. It will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations. The stretch is between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G-Block will be 8.385 km.

Inderlok - Indraprastha metro corridor

This corridor will have 11.349 km of underground lines and 1.028 km of elevated lines comprising 10 stations. The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of Green Line. It will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines. It will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana.

READ | Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express launched: Check timings, top speed, stations and more

Eight new interchange stations

Eight new interchange stations will come up on the two corridors. These stations will significantly improve the interconnectivity among all the operational lines of the Delhi Metro network. These interchange stations will be built at:

Inderlok Nabi Karim New Delhi Delhi Gate Indraprastha Lajpat Nagar Chirag Dilli Saket G Block

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.