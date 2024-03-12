Twitter
Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express launched: Check timings, top speed, stations and more

The first Vande Bharat Express between the two commercial hubs was launched in September 2022.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:46 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

A new Vande Bharat Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central route has been launched to facilitate commuters on the busy route. This is the second such train on the route. The booking for this train is open at PRS counters and IRCTC website and regular services will commence on March 13. The superfast train covers the more than 500km distance between the two cities in less than 6 hours. It is capable of reaching up to 160 km per hour. The first Vande Bharat Express between the two commercial hubs was launched in September 2022.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express

This train will stop at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali stations in both directions.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express timings

The new Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week (except on Sundays) and halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali (in sububran Mumbai) stations in both directions. 

It will leave Ahmedabad at 6:10 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 11:35 am.

In the return direction, it will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:55 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm. 

The existing Vande Bharat Express departs from Mumbai Central at 6 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12.25 pm.

In the return journey, the first train leaves Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and reaches Mumbai Central at 8.25 pm.

The superfast train will consist of air-conditioned chair cars and executive chair coaches.

