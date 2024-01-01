Delhi NCR: Stage III of GRAP revoked as air quality improves, BS III, IV vehicles allowed to ply

The commission has asked agencies to keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I and II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage-III of GITAP actions.

On Monday, the Centre swiftly lifted the anti-pollution restrictions of Stage-III in the entire Delhi-NCR region. This decision came after the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), responsible for combatting pollution, convened on January 1 due to noticeable air quality improvements.

The CAQM sub-committee chose to revoke Stage-III of GRAP, considering forecasts from IMD/IITM on both meteorological conditions and Delhi's air quality index (AQI). With Delhi's AQI measuring 346 at 4:00 PM, significantly below the Stage-III threshold (401-450), forecasts suggest sustained improvement and no imminent deterioration. The official statement from CAQM indicates a likelihood of the AQI remaining in the Very Poor/Poor category in the coming days, with no signs of worsening.

Nonetheless, enforcement of actions from Stage-I to Stage-II of GRAP will persist and be closely supervised by all concerned agencies across the NCR. The commission has urged agencies to intensify measures under these stages to prevent the need for implementing Stage-III actions.

In line with this, C and D project sites, along with non-compliant industrial units under closure orders due to violations, will not resume operations without specific authorization from the Commission.

Last year, on December 22, CAQM had activated Stage-III of GRAP due to Delhi's deteriorating air quality, marked by prolonged 'Severe' AQI levels.