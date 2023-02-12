Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi inaugurates first stretch of flagship highway, 246-km-long Sohna-Dausa section now open

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

PM inaugurates Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 12) inaugurated the first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is a 246-km section of the expressway falling in Rajasthan's Dausa. PM Modi pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS VK Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function. 

"Studies show investment on infrastructure brings in further investments," the PM said, addressing a public gathering in Dausa's Dhanawar village, in eastern Rajasthan. He pressed the button of a remote to mark the inauguration. "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for nation, we are making 'Samarth Bharat' while following it," the PM further said, adding that the expressway is "a magnificent picture of developing India".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link. While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

This will decrease the travel time between Delhi to Jaipur to approximately three hours from five hours. The expressway is also expected to bring down the travel time from the national capital to its financial hub, Mumbai, by half, to just 12 hours.

