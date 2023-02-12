RRTS news: Rapid Rail corridor to be built between Delhi and Rohtak, top speed, travel time, features and other details

Representational Image

Delhi Rohtak Rapid Metro: Soon, those using the train from Delhi to Rohtak would have the luxury of taking the fast train. This high-speed rail line will be constructed from Delhi to Rohtak through Bahadurgarh and Sampla. The train will be able to travel at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour once this route is completed.

Lakhs of Bahadurgarh passengers would benefit immensely from the completion of this corridor, which will allow them to travel between Rohtak and Delhi in a matter of minutes.

For the price of a railway ticket, passengers will have a ride comparable to that of an aeroplane. From Delhi to Rohtak, the RRTS will construct the Rapid Tail Corridor, and work has begun on the Detail Project Report (DPR).

This DPR is being prepared by the Haryana government on behalf of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation at the request of MP Arvind Sharma (NCRTC).

There will be comprehensive information on elevated and subterranean train lines, as well as the alignment, land, number of stations, number of passengers, cost amount, and more. Once the DPR has been prepared and the Haryana Government has given its approval, further work on this corridor may begin.

At this time, NCRTC is moving quickly to complete the work necessary to prepare the DPR. The National Capital Region (NCR), home to 4.6 million people, is where the government is launching its first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

It will help to link the city of Delhi with several of the neighbouring municipalities. RRTS is a high-speed rail system that can go up to 180 kilometres per hour (km/h) and has an average speed of 100 km/h.

These will be the features of Rapid Rail:

Top speed180 km/h, 160 km/h operationally, 100 km/h on average

Trains available every 5-10 minutes

Every 5-10 km, service is provided to traffic nodes

Service is not affected by bad weather

A nine-coach train can be accommodated by the RRTS infrastructure and station layout.

